After 12 weeks of intense competition, the 11 contestants of Citi TV’s Voice Factory Season 5 are ready for the grand finale today, Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.

The contestants: Kleos, Rigwello, Cieolo Bee, Ernest, Manuel, AG Wilson, Jerry EL, Princess, Titi, Bella and Seyiram have beguiled audiences and the judges with their incredible singing voices and impeccable stage presence.

In an interview on Citi TV’s BreakfastDaily on Friday, they vowed to give the performance of their lives.

Multiple-award-winning contemporary gospel singer MOG Music will make a guest appearance on the show.

Known for his hit songs “Grace” and “God of Miracles,” Nana Yaw Boakye, better known as MOG Music, is expected to enchant the audience with his vocal prowess and confounding stage presence.

The dynamic duo of Lourdes Alexandra-Oppong and Chris Kata will co-host the show, while the esteemed judging panel will consist of Fred Kyei Mensah aka Fredyma, Edinam Bright-Davies, and Abiana.

The Voice Factory is a singing competition that gives talented Ghanaian singers the chance to

showcase their vocal abilities and compete for the ultimate prize of GH¢20,000 and a fully paid trip to Dubai – courtesy Koppan Hospitality.

The grand finale will actually be the culmination of 12 weeks of hard work and dedication from the contestants, and it will be exciting to see who is crowned the winner.

The show is brought to you by Ebony Condoms, refreshed by Eddys Pizza, with Nalo Solutions as the official voting partner, refreshed by McBerry Twist Cupcake, and sponsored by Koppan Hospitality.

It is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM, Alisa Hotel, LEENASH Beauty Parlour, and Stitched by Wenia.