The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Salam Mustapha says he is satisfied with the first week of the limited voter registration.

The Electoral Commission on Tuesday, September 12 began the registration aimed at capturing first-time voters yet to secure their Voter ID cards.

The registrations are ongoing in the district offices of the electoral commission across the country despite opposition from the National Democratic Congress and some civil society organizations.

The first week has witnessed some areas recording system failures forcing officers of the commission to do offline Registrations. There have also been long queues at some registration centres attributed to the restriction of the registration centres to the district offices of the commission.

But the National Youth Organiser who toured some centres including Ada, Sege and other constituencies within the national capital says the turnout and performance of the Electoral Commission officers have been impressive.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress has accused the commission of sabotaging registration at its strongholds.

According to the opposition party, the majority of the areas facing system challenges are in their strongholds only.

But Salam Mustapha says there is no truth in the claims by the NDC. He explains that the difficulties faced cut across and are not targeted towards any specific district.

He cites cases in the Ashanti region and other notable strongholds of the NPP to buttress his point.