Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has emerged as the “Best ERM [Enterprise Risk Management] Compliant Institution” in the SoEs Category of the Internal Audit Agency’s (IAA) Annual Awards to institutions.

The Award was presented during the 2023 Internal Audit Conference held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Enterprise Risk Management is the process of identifying, analysing, managing and monitoring current and emerging risks in an integrated way across the breadth of the enterprise.

It provides the methodology for integrating risk into the strategic planning and resource allocation processes at the strategic level.

GACL has maintained an effective, consistent and transparent system of Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) in accordance with ISO 31000:2018.

Commenting on the positive development, the Managing Director of GACL, Mrs Pamela Djamson -Tettey said: “We deem it a great privilege to receive this recognition from the Internal Audit Agency (IAA).”

“This award is a validation of GACL’s internal systems designed to monitor and promptly manage current and emerging risks within the organisation, which are working well,’’ she added.

She indicated that “for an industry that thrives on safety, GACL prioritizes Risk Management and continuously updates its risk register to reflect current trends.”

“This award will undoubtedly spur the team on to ensure that Enterprise Risk Management is embedded in all facets of the organisation.’’