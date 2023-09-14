RuffTown Music CEO Ricky Nana Agyeman better known as Bullet has revealed that the label is planning to fly their signee Wendy Shay to Germany for medical care after she was involved in a near-fatal car accident on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

The accident occurred at Kwabenya in Accra when her Jeep Wrangler collided with a tipper truck. She tried to avoid the truck, but her car veered off the road and crashed into a gutter.

In an interview with Hitz FM, Bullet explained that Wendy Shay was returning home from a video shoot for her new song with her personal assistant when the accident occurred.

“Imagine your car being hit by a tipper truck with gravel and stones. It was extremely severe. When you see how heavy the tipper truck was and how it hit her from behind, it was serious.

She was getting off the highway trying to branch. There’s no way a tipper truck can hit a Jeep Wrangler from behind and the person will survive it and will be flown to Germany for further treatment said.

The CEO of RuffTown Records stated that he was in Kumasi promoting the ‘Masakra’ crooner’s new songs when he heard about the accident so “I rushed back to Accra—to be with her”.

He stated extensively that,” Wendy Shay spent five days in the hospital… Right now we are planning to fly her to Germany for further medical checks”.