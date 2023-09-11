The Western Regional Security Council (WSRC) has set up a 9-member committee to investigate the cause of the Kobina-Andokrom quarry explosion that killed five people on Saturday night.

The explosion, which also affected several houses in the Anto-Aboso area of the Shama District of the Western Region, occurred at a quarry site operated by a Chinese company that had not completed the processes to operate the quarry.

The company was allegedly storing ammonium nitrate on the site for its operations.

The Committee chaired by the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, inaugurated the committee on Monday. The committee is headed by the Chief Director of the WSRC and has representatives from the Mineral Commission, the Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Health Service, NADMO Shama, the Works Engineer, and the Assembly member of the affected area.

The committee has been given three weeks to present its findings and recommendations.

“After the inspection by the various agencies, the Western Regional Coordinating Council which is in charge of the Western Regional Security Council in issues bothering on lives and properties, we deem it necessary that as a matter of urgency to investigate same. On that basis, we are forming a nine-member committee made up of the Western Regional Coordinating Council which will be chaired by the Chief Director, the Mineral Commission, The Ghana National Fire Service, The Ghana Police Service, The Ghana Health Service, NADMO Shama, Works Engineer and the Assembly member of the affected area.”

“We are also giving them three weeks to present us a full report on the causes of the explosion and also to look out for other causes that we need to check in the future. We also want to establish whether the company was up to speed with its own safety guidelines and licensing,” he stated.