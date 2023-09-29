A sponsor of The Literacy Challenge organised by Citi TV, Wilmar Africa Limited, says it is on board the challenge to promote cleanliness and good nutrition among the students.

The company said this when Citi TV and Citi FM presented a distinguished excellence medal to a top 10 finalist of The Literacy Challenge 2023, Patrick Oscar Manuel Mireku, a student from Mary Mother of Good Counsel School in Accra, on Thursday.

This is the second time the company is sponsoring the challenge.

The Literacy Challenge aims to identify and acknowledge exceptional junior high school students in the country after a series of rigorous assessments.

The top 10 contestants will vie for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition at the grand finale on October 7th, hosted at the Crystal Palm Hotel Annex in Tesano.

Maame Adwoa Ntsefoa Markin, Brands Manager – Personal and Home care categories at Wilmar Africa Limited, spoke to Citi News: “This is the second time we are coming on board. We came on board with Gold Alive, which is our bath soap, and then Fortune, which is our rice and margarine.”

“So we came on board with these brands because we want to encourage cleanliness amongst our youth, amongst our students, because it is not all about being smart and having all the brains, but you have to make sure that you are always clean. For our rice and margarine, we want to encourage nutrition, good nutrition made in Ghana. Our margarine has all the vitamins required to help all our students grow to build our nation, Ghana.”