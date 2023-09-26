The Ministry of Works and Housing has called for a joint effort of all stakeholders to address flooding across the country.

This follows the increasing risk of flooding in the national capital and other cities, which adversely impacts many people, destroys livelihoods, properties, and infrastructure.

The Ministry in a statement issued in Accra on Tuesday said “We acknowledge the suffering that many have endured due to flooding, and we stand with you in solidarity. We remain resolute in our commitment to tackle this challenge and call on stakeholders to join hands with us in building a more resilient nation, and protect lives, livelihoods and property all Ghanaians.”

The Ministry has entreated Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to diligently deliver on their respective development control mandate by preventing the development of buildings in waterways, wetlands, drainage buffers, and flood plains.

The Ministry has also invited the Ministry of Roads and Highways, the Ghana Highway Authority, and Urban Roads to pay more attention to roadside drains and ensure they function effectively.

“This will help prevent drainage blockages that contribute to flooding during heavy rains,” the Ministry added.

The Ministry has also urged the media to raise awareness and foster responsible behaviour among the citizenry by educating the public to desist from conducts such as dumping refuse in drains and unrestrained paving of compounds, which worsen the flooding problem.