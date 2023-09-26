Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah remains undaunted by the recent change in leadership within Olympique Lyon’s coaching staff, following the appointment of Fabio Grosso as the head coach of the seven-time French Ligue 1 champions.

Nuamah’s remarks, as reported by Ligue 1’s official media, come in the midst of Lyon’s challenging start to the 2023-2024 season, marked by a 0-1 loss to Brest.

Fabio Grosso, the former Italian international and FIFA World Cup winner, stepped into the managerial role, succeeding another World Cup winner, Laurent Blanc, who was dismissed from his position as Lyon’s head coach just last week.

In response to this coaching transition, Nuamah expressed his resilience, saying, “I’m accustomed to changes in coaching staff. Lyon is navigating through tough times, and my responsibility is to dedicate myself fully to contribute to a turnaround. Coach Fabio Grosso prioritizes a collective style of play, fostering team cohesion.”

Nuamah elaborated on Grosso’s coaching philosophy, stating, “He encourages forward movements and dynamic play, emphasizing the importance of staying proactive on the field. He has thoroughly explained his tactical approach to the team.”

This marked Nuamah’s second starting appearance for Lyon since joining from FC Nordsjaelland through a loan deal from RWD Molenbeek. He was substituted in the 58th minute, with Mama Balde taking his place.

As Lyon continues to seek its first victory of the season, the club currently occupies the 17th position in the 18-team league standings.