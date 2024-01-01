Arsenal star, Thomas Partey will not be at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations together with other key personalities.

In the official squad announced on Monday, January 1, 2024, Thomas Partey, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Abdul Baba Rahman are the key players who have not been named in the team for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire.

Chris Hughton explained that the exclusion of Partey is due to reoccurring injuries.

In the official squad, Chris Hughton added Kotoko’s midfielder, Richmond Lamptey who will join the Medeama duo, Jonathan Sowah and Fatawu Hamidu as the local-based players in the team.

Andre Ayew will be hoping to set a new record as he is expected to lead the team in Ivory Coast this month.

If Andre Ayew scores in the Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Ivory Coast, he will become the first player to score in seven different AFCON editions.

Captain André has scored in AFCON 2010, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2021.

Jordan Ayew also finds his name in the squad and so as Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo and Ernest Nuamah.

Ghana will play Namibia in an international friendly at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, January 8, 2024, as part of the tournament build-up in Cote D’Ivoire.

Ghana finds itself in Group B for the upcoming tournament, facing formidable opponents such as Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.