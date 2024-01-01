Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton has explained midfielder, Thomas Partey’s exclusion from Ghana’s squad for this month’s 2023 African Cup of Nations tournament.

Speaking to the media after naming his 27-man squad for the competition, Hughton said Partey’s full recovery from his current injury would not be in time for him to join Ghana’s squad for the AFCON.

Partey has been out of action for about two months, missing Ghana’s opening matches of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers as a result.

His last appearance for the Black Stars was in the 4-0 loss the USA in an international friendly.

Although the midfielder seemed close to a return in recent weeks, he has still not played a game for Arsenal since October, with the club keen on not rushing him back.

This caution, as well as conversations with the player and the club’s medical team, influenced Hughton’s decision to leave the player out of the final list.

“Thomas Partey is one of our most important players. Without his injury, he certainly would be in the squad, we know the quality of player that he is. This is a player that suffered a substantial injury,” Hughton told journalists. ”I’ve spent a lot of this period of time with Thomas and also engaged the medical staff at Arsenal. They will treat this injury with caution, and so will the player. This is a big injury for him, the biggest injury he’s had. “The most important thing for me as head coach is to give him the support he needs during this period of time. From all the information we’ve been given, the timelines of his recovery and the caution that will be taken, [his recovery] will not meet our timelines for the AFCON.”

Ghana’s central midfield options for the AFCON consist of Salis Samed, Baba Iddrisu, Elisha Owusu. Majeed Ashimeru and Koumasi Asante Kotoko captain, Richmond Lamptey.

This year’s AFCON kicks off on January 13 with hosts, Ivory Coast facing Guinea Bissau.

The Black Stars kick off their campaign the next day against Cape Verde.