The Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Rev. Lawrence Tetteh, says elections are not an atmosphere of wars, urging the various political parties to ensure that the 2024 polls are conducted fairly and transparently.

He emphasized the need for political parties to practice democracy without resorting to attacks as the country gears up for the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Rev. Lawrence Tetteh made these remarks during a national prayer rally at the Old Obra Spot in Accra on New Year’s Eve, themed “Come, Let’s Pray for a Peaceful and Transparent Election.”

“They should remember that politics is not war, elections are not war, and democracy is not war. We should be able to practice democracy devoid of insults. This year’s elections should be clean, fair, and transparent,” he advised.

The Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach further advised the political parties, especially the major ones, to refrain from using well-built men called ‘macho men’ to terrorize voters during the elections.

“The youth shouldn’t be abused, our macho men shouldn’t be used and if people are used to causing chaos because of their deprived situation, they should wake up to the responsibility and the challenge that they will also answer when the nation gets doomed,” he asserted.