The National President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Yaw Acheampong Boafo, has advised Ghanaians not to allow politicians to divide them during the electioneering period.

He encouraged Ghanaians to exercise their civic rights at all times, irrespective of the political party in power.

Delivering his New Year Message, Acheampong Boafo, said, “To our countrymen who need no reminding that 2024 is an election year, we urge you to continue to be model citizens and engage your full citizenship for national development, irrespective of who holds the reins of political power.”

“There is more that unites us than divides us. We must cherish our unity in diversity. Let’s act in the hospitality of our forefathers and not allow politicians in their Machiavellian pursuit of political power to divide us on ethnic, religious, and other divisive pranks.”

The President of GBA indicates the commitment of his team to fully cooperate with the judiciary, the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Gertrude Torkonoo, to ensure access to justice reforms for citizens.

“We will continue our cooperation with the judiciary, and our Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Torkonoo, to ensure access to justice reforms for all Ghanaians and smooth administration of justice,” he assured.

He advised members of GBA to ensure that their upcoming elections are conducted with decorum.

“It’s my fervent hope that the campaign and the elections will be conducted with a high level of decorum so that we will have the moral authority to speak truth to our politicians.”

Yaw Acheampong Boafo further urges members of GBA, both in public life and politics, to set standards at all times.

“We will urge members of GBA in public life and politics to set the standards at all times. There’s only one Ghana company limited, and we are all stakeholders,” he stated.