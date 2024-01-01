The Judicial Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has admonished its members to be circumspect in their dealings with individuals who patronize the courts.

JUSAG raised concerns about several cases of indiscipline recorded among its members across the country in 2023.

JUSAG cited instances where some of its members were reprimanded for unavoidable offenses.

In a New Year message to its members, dated December 31, 2023, signed by its national president, Samuel Afotey Otu, JUSAG called on its members to exhibit professionalism in the discharge of their duties in 2024.

“I would like to state that the year 2023, has recorded a lot of cases of misconduct leading to disciplinary actions against staff. Some grave misconducts resulted in some dire disciplinary actions against those found guilty. We are therefore using this medium to once again appeal to all staff of the Judicial Service to always abide by the code of ethics in the discharge of our duties. Your job security is of utmost importance to us. Therefore, always be measured in your dealings with court users. Remember to exhibit a high level of integrity and professionalism at all times in the New Year and beyond.”

JUSAG assured to support and protect its members during these difficult times.

“We are so proud of our union and the work that we have done to support and protect our members during these difficult times,” JUSAG assured in its statement.

The Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, in December 2023, dismissed the Jasikan Circuit Court judge, Alfred Kwambena Asiedu, from the Judicial Service for his alleged inappropriate conduct in a divorce case he adjudicated.

Click to read the statement by JUSAG