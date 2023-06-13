FC Nordsjælland attacker, Ernest Nuamah has reported for Black Stars duty for the first time in his career.

The 19-year-old after winning the Spring Profile (voted by the Superliga head coaches), Profile of the Year: (voted by the Superliga players) and Young Player of the Year (chosen by the Divisional Association’s expert panel) was rewarded by Chris Hughton with an invitation to the Black Stars.

Ernest Nuamah finished the season with 16 goals and 4 assists across all competitions which helped FC Nordsjælland finish second in the league.

The youngster was among the first to arrive at the Black Stars camp on Monday and was part of the team’s first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He will complete his duties with the Black Stars and join the Black Meteors in Egypt before flying to Morocco for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations which is slated for the latter part of June 2023.