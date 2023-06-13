The Director for SME Agency, Banking, and Partnership at Absa Bank, Audrey Abakah, has provided valuable advice to business owners on the importance of cultivating the right mindset for success.

Speaking during the second forum of the Citi Business Festival on Tuesday, June 13, Audrey Abakah highlighted the significance of discipline in achieving business goals.

According to Abakah, many businesses struggle to succeed because their owners lack the necessary discipline.

She emphasized that discipline is an essential ingredient for running a successful business and stated, “You can’t run a successful business without discipline; you need discipline.”

Under the theme of ‘Building resilient SMEs,’ Audrey Abakah further advised small business owners to have a deep understanding of their customer base.

This knowledge, she said enables businesses to target their products effectively and cater to their customers’ needs.

She also stressed the importance of aligning products with the specific demands of the customer base to maximize success.

In addition, Audrey Abakah mentioned that Absa Bank is eager to partner with SMEs that possess both the right product and the right mindset for success.

According to her, the partnership initiative demonstrates Absa Bank’s commitment to supporting and empowering small businesses that show potential.

Taaka Awori, CEO of Busara Africa added on the forum that by embracing discipline and understanding their target customers, entrepreneurs can enhance their chances of building resilient and thriving SMEs.

About the Citi Business Festival

The annual Citi Business Festival is a month-long initiative marked with on-air and outdoor events in the month of June to equip Ghanaian businesses with strategies to grow and scale up while meeting emerging trade and commerce trends.

This year, it is themed generally around the Made it Ghana Agenda.

There are live radio on-air series at 9:05am every Monday to Thursday on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM. On Fridays however, it airs at 7:10am.

Aside from the on-air series, there will be weekly forums on Citi TV every Tuesday to hold discussions on the theme for the week as well as special TV feature stories aimed at showcasing indigenous Ghanaian businesses.

The Citi Business Festival 2023 is powered by Citi TV and Citi FM in partnership with Absa Bank and is proudly sponsored by MTN MOMO, MTN Business, and Zeepay with support from GIRSAL.