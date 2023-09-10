To mark this year’s World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD), the Association for Suicide Prevention Ghana (GASP) is calling for a national suicide prevention plan to provide a common framework for addressing suicidal behavior in Ghana.

According to the Association in a statement signed and issued in Accra on Sunday to mark the WSPD, a National Suicide Prevention Plan would among others help produce locally relevant recommendations and guidelines in the areas of suicide research, surveillance, reportage and content in the media, support for persons in suicidal crises, help for loved ones left behind and family members bereaved by suicides, and operations of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in the area of suicide prevention.

“We also encourage individuals to desist from maltreating persons who may verbalise a wish to die or may have attempted suicide. People in suicidal crises require empathy and practical assistance and not condemnation. We at GASP are trained experts from multidisciplinary backgrounds committed to helping anyone undergoing suicidal crises.”

“GASP is working closely with the Mental Health Authority to come up with a dedicated toll-free

helpline that persons experiencing suicidal crises can call and receive prompt professional support. In the meantime, if you are experiencing any mental health crisis please call the toll-free number of the

Mental Health Authority, 0800678678, for psychosocial support,” the statement further indicated.

Read the full statement here