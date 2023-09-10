The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, commended the creation of the Aya Community Centre, a social centre for the care of the elderly in Ellembelle.

She expressed hope that such a rare model-aged home would be replicated across the country.

Speaking to Citi News after interacting with elderly people who patronize the Aya Community Centre in Ellembelle District as part of her tour of the Western Region, the British High Commissioner said that elderly people often struggle to deal with mental health problems, and that loneliness centers would be beneficial to their health.

The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Harriet Thompson, who was on a tour of the Western Region, visited the Aya Community Centre, a social center in Ampain established by the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armarh-Kofi Buah, to help care for the emotional and physical needs of the elderly in the area. The High Commissioner expressed her surprise at the center’s establishment when she explained the reason for her visit.

After interacting with the elderly at the center, Her Excellency Harriet Thompson was also presented with artwork created by the elderly people.

The British High Commissioner also visited the Krisan Refugee Center in Ellembelle, where she interacted with refugees from Liberia and other war-torn countries.