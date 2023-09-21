The Overlord of Gonja, Yagbonwura Biikunuto Soale Jewu I, has appealed to the government to expedite construction work on the Doli bridge.

The bridge located in the Bole district of the Savannah region was washed away by heavy rain waters on Sunday cutting off access from the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba and the Upper West Region.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Attah, announced plans to connect the road within a week after visiting the area on September 19.

The call by the Yagbonwura for expedited action in fixing the bridge was made by a team of five paramount chiefs he sent to Doli on September 20.

“I must also appeal to government with greater urgency in response to the cry of my people. This road is not just a local route, it’s a major highway that connects the north and south of our beloved country. Furthermore, it serves as an international road, linking Ghana to Burkina Faso and Mali, facilitating regional trade and fostering international relations.

The disruption of this vital transportation link has not only inconvenienced our fellow citizens but has also affected our international trade. It is imperative that we prioritise the immediate construction of these culverts to restore normalcy to the lives of the affected communities, to uphold the integrity of this significant transportation corridor,” the Deputy Registrar of the Gonja Traditional Council, Mohammed Abdulai, said on behalf of the Yagbonwura at Doli.

Additionally, he also appealed to transport operators to reduce fares.

“I wish to use this medium to appeal passionately to our drivers and transport unions within and outside the region to consider the plight of passengers in these trying moments.

“I have been reliably informed that transport fares have gone up because of the long routes they have to use. We are known for our brotherly love. In moments like this, we need to be considerate because this is a natural disaster,” Mohammed Abdulai appealed.