The Ghana Education Service (GES) has granted permission to form two students who are 18 years and above to go home and register in the ongoing voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The students have been granted three days off from campus, effective Friday, September 22 to Sunday, September 24, 2023.

The GES explained in a statement that the decision is in line with the constitutional regulation for all Ghanaian citizens to exercise their franchise.

The GES has requested Regional Directors of Education to communicate the information to all Heads of Second Cycle Institutions within their jurisdiction.

The Limited Voters’ Registration Exercise began on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at all the 268 District offices of the commission nationwide for eligible Ghanaians, who have turned 18 and above to be enrolled on the register.

The registration exercise, which will end on Monday, October 2, 2023, will afford Ghanaians who have attained the age of 18 years since the last registration in 2020 and others who were more than 18 years old but for various reasons could not register during the 2020 registration exercise to register.

The Electoral Commission (EC) announced on September 18 that it had registered a total of 182,831 voters in the first six days of the limited voter registration exercise being conducted across the country.