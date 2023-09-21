Chairman of the Ofankor-Muuse Timber Market, Okrobia Asante says the Ghana Police Service has beefed up security at Ofankor-Muuse Timber Market in the Ga North Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

This comes after the killing of one person and the injuring of many who were hospitalized after some land guards shot at wood sellers in the area on Wednesday, September 20.

Shop owners say the landlord of the timber market issued an eviction notice on Monday and warned of a forced eviction on Wednesday, resulting in the clash.

In a Citi News interview, Mr. Asante noted that the Inspector General of Police has assured them of intensifying security in the area.

“We have trust in the police because the IGP sent the director general of operations here. He has assured us that they are coming to guard us here for 24 hours, they are coming to patrol all over. If that comes on, my people will calm down, and there won’t be any action.

“We sat down with the lady [landlord] to give us some time, the land is not for us, she’s the landlady, if she doesn’t need us, she has to give us time,” the Chairman of the Muuse Timber Market said.

Initial investigations suggest that the unrest was triggered by a land dispute between landguards and some wood sellers.