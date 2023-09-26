In a bid to address youth unemployment and curb illegal migration, Yepafrica, a Dutch NGO working in Africa, has trained 5 individuals with entrepreneurial skills to impart their knowledge to others.

Yepafrica has been working in Africa for 15 years, empowering youth to develop entrepreneurial qualities. It operates empowerment and entrepreneurship learning centers in Gambia and Senegal. The Ghana chapter was established to expand its reach and impact, starting with the graduation of the first cohort.

The NGO is recruiting new trainees so that the group can build a network of “Yeppers” all around Ghana who can connect with each other and support their start-ups. Yepafrica plans to establish its African headquarters in Accra. 15 people applied for the 5-day training, and the 5 best trainers were selected to become trainers themselves.

The final section of the training, dubbed the “train the trainer” program, was held last week in Accra at the Lakeside Marina Park from Monday, September 11, 2023 through Friday, September 15, 2023. The 5 best trainers made presentations of their various projects to kickstart their role of training other youngsters in Ghana.

The 5-day training was climaxed with presentations as the new Yeppers will now take the lead in setting up the first learning center and start training other youth in Ghana. They were later presented with Yepafrica trainer certificates, a recognition for having successfully completed the Yepafrica Training Assistance Coach Program.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the training, Chairperson for Yepafrica Ghana Foundation, Munnira Sheikh, said her outfit was glad to witness the 1st batch of young and vibrant “Yeppers” who are young individuals from Ghana having been trained and empowered to train other youth.

“Young people who had no idea about their future and were struggling have been empowered towards their future success. Now they are ready to train other youngsters in Ghana.”

“We will keep instilling more young people from Ghana and these trainers will train others and gradually we will build a big network of individuals ready to empower other individuals.”

Munnira Sheikh reiterated that Yepafrica was committed to reducing unemployment and illegal migration as the two main focus areas hence will continue to give empowerment to the Youth so they can feel that they can establish themselves from zero or nothing when they live in Ghana. “We will continue to inspire them to learn about their own ability and that they have the power to establish from nothing. We are therefore inviting investors, sponsors and funding partners to support us to take the program to the next step.”

She urged the youth to keep believing in themselves, keep finding solutions and their inner strength, and stop blaming the system to be inspired to get the resources to move forward in life.

On his part, Founder & CEO Yepafrica Foundation, Netherlands, Paul Englesman, bemoaned the increasing number of youth unemployment in Sub-Saharan Africa. “The number of Youth unemployment are growing at an alarming rate and if we do not do anything about it the number will grow to billions by 2050 which will be a disaster for Africa and the world at large. Youth unemployment should be on top of the agenda by Policy makers.”

Paul Englesman reiterated that at Yepafrica, individuals are empowered to take responsibility for their own lives. “We put the Youth at the driver seat.”

He congratulated the new “Yeppers” and expressed optimism that having begun this journey 15 years ago in Gambia and then in Senegal and having trained and empowered more than 1000 individuals, Ghana remains a good prospect for the future.

Messer Michael Boakye Acquah, Programs Manager Yepafrica, together with Miss Ayisha Mohammed, Operational Manager Yepafrica, in a joint interview, expressed their readiness to help other young individuals to be inspired for growth. However, they expressed worry about the canker of brain drain and called on the youth to believe in their potential and strive hard to make it in the country. Yepafrica, they reiterated, has empowered them to realize their full potential, and as such, they are now ready to impart such knowledge for all to benefit.