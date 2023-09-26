The High Court in Accra has struck out an application by the police that sought to stop the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest organised by pressure group, Democracy Hub.

On September 21, the first day of the three-day protest, the police arrested 49 protesters for allegedly ignoring a court application on the protest but subsequently allowed the protest to continue for the remaining two days.

The police had claimed that the application was filed and served on the lawyers of the protesters.

When lawyers for the police and protesters appeared before the court on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, in the aftermath of the protest, the police notified the court that the protesters had ignored the court processes.

The court, however, indicated that since there are no records to show that the court processes were brought to the attention of the protesters, the court cannot act on what the police claim to be a disregard of court processes.

Based on the fact that the subject matter of the injunction was the protest, which had already been held, the court struck out the application after the police withdrew it.