Former president of the Ghana Football Association and a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has bemoaned the lack of discipline and the abandonment of the party’s founding development-oriented principles.

In a sit-down interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Face to Face on Citi TV, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said that all the patriotic principles and persons of honour of the NPP have given way to a bunch of greedy people who are only fixated on amassing wealth and properties for themselves instead of collectively working to develop the country.

“When the party was founded, the leaders of the party were giants and when you saw them, you respected them. Even the youth organiser of the party was a gentleman, a lawyer, and even though he was a bit older than the youth, they did not talk roughly, and they were not greedy people looking for properties and whatnot, and we don’t have those people in the party again.”

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe also expressed dissatisfaction with the current decision-making process of the party, which he said has been hijacked by the President.

“I know the party very well and anything that will be said today is under the form of [President] Akufo-Addo. This party was formed with the motto Development in Freedom, but it appears we have lost both yet these are the things when I talk about, they say I am NDC. Let us be sincere with ourselves, there is no single development that this government has executed. Development is totally absent in the party now.”