Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He believes that the Vice President is being used as a rubber stamp because he is unable to “think independently.”

In an interview on Face to Face on Citi TV, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe contended that Dr. Bawumia would go far in his political career if he is able to stamp his authority.

He debunked claims that he is against the candidacy of the Vice President as a presidential candidate for the NPP, adding that he will support him if he wins the November elections.

“I’m not against Dr Bawumia, the only thing that I feel sad about is that he’s not allowed to be himself. That is the only thing I feel sad for that young man [Dr Bawumia]. If Dr Bawumia can think independently, if I put it bluntly, he will go far. If he wins the elections why not I will support him,” the former ambassador clarified.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe expressed his sympathy for Francis Addai-Nimoh to lead the party in the 2024 polls, remarking that he is the only person who can bring unity to the party.

“I won’t support anybody, but I have sympathy for Francis Addai-Nimoh. He’s the one who can bring the party together. He’s the only one, none of them can bring the party together,” he said.