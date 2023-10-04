Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed concerns about the party’s prospects in the upcoming 2024 election.

He believes the NPP is currently facing a significant risk of losing the election due to waning morale among its core supporters.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto made the comments during a media interaction in Kumasi, where he is currently on a tour ahead of the November 4th delegates’ conference.

He pointed out that the prevailing low morale among NPP activists across the country, who had anticipated a better quality of life, indicates that the party may not be in a favourable position to break the eight.

“It is clear to me that morale is very low. The expectation of our activists around the country for a better life has not been realised so the NPP is not in a good place to contest to retain power next year and we have to address this issue seriously.”

In an appeal to the party delegates, he urged them to make their votes count during the November 4th conference by electing him as the party leader.

Dr Afriyie Akoto emphasized that the welfare and prosperity of the NPP are intrinsically linked to his leadership, citing his deep understanding of ground-level problems, derived from his experience as a Member of Parliament in Kwadaso, Kumasi.

“Anybody who aspires to bear the flag of the NPP, that should be the priority. I have a very clear understanding of the problems on the ground, I have been a member of Parliament at Kwadaso so I understand the concerns expressed by activists on the ground.”