An accident involving an articulated truck on the reconstructed Doli bridge near Bole in the Savannah region has blocked the road again.

The truck has blocked vehicular and human movement across the temporary connection constructed last week for buses and smaller cars.

The temporary connection was meant for buses and smaller vehicles but heavy vehicles such as cargo and articulated trucks have all been using it to the concern of many.

The accident comes days after the Member of Parliament for Bole Bamboi, Yussif Sulemana, expressed concerns about the poor quality of work done on the collapsed Doli bridge.

He called for the bridge to be urgently reconstructed, stating that it was a death trap.

The Doli bridge, which links the Upper West Region and the southern part of Ghana, was washed away by heavy rain on September 17, 2023.