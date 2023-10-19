Access Bank (Ghana) Plc has unveiled “A Sandal More for a Better Tomorrow” campaign, a societal impact drive which will donate a premier set of 1000 sandals to two schools across five regions of Ghana on Friday, October 20, 2023.

Over the next 3-5 years, the campaign will provide over 13,000 high-quality, eco-friendly footwear for underprivileged pupils from selected regions in Ghana valued at over one million Ghana Cedis (GHS 1,000,000).

In partnership with CHAINT AFRIQUE, a prominent environmental sustainability organization, the focus of the campaign is to promote the innovative upcycling of used car tires into eco-friendly, durable school sandals. This initiative thus tackles the dual needs of promoting quality and inclusive education for all children through the provision of sandals for underprivileged children, and the promotion of environmental sustainability.

This visionary endeavour is rooted in Access Bank’s unwavering commitment to sustainability, seamlessly aligning with Sustainable Development Goals 4 and 12, which emphasize quality and inclusive education and responsible production and consumption respectively.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Olumide Olatunji, Managing Director of Access Bank, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “‘A Sandal More’ campaign exemplifies our enduring commitment to positive societal impact. By addressing both educational needs of underprivileged children and environmental challenges, we are actively shaping a future where economic, social, and environmental prosperity go hand-in-hand.

“The overwhelming support received for “A Sandal-More Campaign” has been nothing short of extraordinary. We are immensely grateful for the help we have received so far on the campaign. The unwavering support of customers and staff and online community to donate their old tires for this worthy is commendable and will make a positive impact on countless lives”, Olumide said.

Also touching on the importance of the project, the Head of Corporate Communications and Brands Management at Access Bank Ghana, Oluwaseun David-Akindele said research has shown that over 20 million children in Africa lack footwear which impedes their education. “A sandal more campaign seeks to contribute to bridging this gap so that children everywhere can enjoy their education for a better tomorrow,” he said.

Venan Sondo, CEO of CHAINT AFRIQUE, emphasized the significance of its partnership with the Bank saying “this collaboration showcases the power of collective action towards a more sustainable future. We believe that by repurposing used tires into eco-friendly sandals, we are not only reducing environmental harm but also providing children with basic needs to support their commute to school and elsewhere.”

Access Bank is a leading financial institution committed to sustainable banking and making a positive impact in the communities it serves.

