Access Bank Ghana PLC has partnered with Citi FM Foundation run by Citi FM and Citi TV to provide support to the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage in the Volta Region of Ghana.

In commemoration of Valentine’s Day, the Bank and staff embarked on a campaign dubbed ‘More Love for Volta’. This initiative underscores the Bank’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and community investment.

The ‘More Love for Volta’ initiative donated relief items such as pre-loved clothes, shoes, rice, milk, oil, mosquito repellent, cash, and other essential items to Citi FM and Citi TV as part of its #Relief4LowerVolta campaign, to alleviate the hardships faced by affected communities during this challenging time.

This philanthropic endeavour underscores Access Bank’s recognition of the significant role that corporate social responsibility plays in making a positive impact on society. The ‘More Love for Volta’ campaign reaffirms the bank’s commitment to managing the social, environmental, and economic effects of its operations responsibly while actively contributing to the well-being of communities across Ghana.

Sharing his thoughts ahead of the donation exercise, the Managing Director of Access Bank, Olumide Olatunji expressed the bank’s belief in the transformative power of love and compassion.

“At Access Bank Ghana, we believe in the power of love and compassion to transform lives and communities. The ‘More Love for Volta’ campaign reflects our dedication to supporting those in need and making a difference in the lives of our fellow Ghanaians. In line with our sustainability commitment to impact lives now and in the future, we look forward to positively impacting the lives of the affected communities in the Volta Region” he said.

(Donated Relief Items)

The Group Head of Retail Banking at Access Bank Ghana Matilda Asante-Asiedu affirmed the alignment of the ‘More Love for Volta’ campaign with the bank’s overarching sustainability operations and corporate social investment strategy and demonstrates the bank’s promise of more than banking to the markets and communities it serves.

“The ‘More Love for Volta’ campaign aligns with the bank’s broader sustainability operations and corporate social investment strategy, in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The initiative aims to contribute innovatively to addressing the challenges facing Ghana and Africa” she stated.

Access Bank Ghana PLC is committed to meeting the world’s financial needs in economically, socially and environmentally responsible ways while impacting our communities.” Through strategic partnerships and integrated sustainability activities, the bank aspires to serve as a symbol of hope and inspire positive action not only across Ghana but also beyond its borders.