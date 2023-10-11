The President of the Ghana Kidney Association (GKA), Professor Sampson Antwi, has called on Ghanaians to adopt a healthy lifestyle to protect their kidneys.

In a press release dated October 3, 2023, Professor Antwi expressed concern about the challenges with dialysis in Ghana and urged Ghanaians to follow treatment for risk factors such as hypertension and diabetes mellitus, and to avoid the overuse of painkillers and herbs.

He said the GKA had taken steps to engage stakeholders to make dialysis more accessible and affordable to the general population, and promised to inform the public of the outcomes of these engagements.

In the meantime, he entreated the general public to live healthy to protect their kidneys.

Professor Antwi also encouraged people with kidney disease to report to the hospital early to slow the progression of the disease.

“Early reporting to hospital for all patients who have been diagnosed with kidney disease can slow down the disease progression.

The cost of treating kidney disease in Ghana recently became a topic of discussion after the renal unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital decided to double the cost of dialysis from GH¢380 to GH¢765.14.

However, following public outcry, the management reversed the decision, saying that it had not yet received parliamentary approval to implement it.

About GKA

GKA is the professional body responsible for the promotion of kidney health through education on prevention and treatment of kidney disorders, in Ghana.