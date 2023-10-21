The management of Citi FM and Citi TV will today, Saturday, October 21, 2023, continue the donation of relief items to persons affected by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

Donations began on Thursday, October 19.

The relief items were collected from corporate organizations, groups, and individuals in response to a campaign by Citi FM and Citi TV aimed at raising funds and essential relief items for the affected residents.

On Thursday, the Citi team donated essential items including mattresses, mosquito nets, water, canned food, utensils, and toiletries, among others, to residents in the Tokpo community.

General Manager of Citi FM/Citi TV, Mr. Bernard Avle explained that the primary objective of the initiative is to ensure that residents receive a helping hand in these trying times.

Several communities in the Volta Region are currently underwater following the spillage of the Akosombo Dam by the Volta River Authority (VRA) in response to the rising level of water trapped by the dam.

Displaced residents have been temporarily camped in different places due to the devastation caused by the flood.

Essential supplies have been a challenge for those displaced by the floodwater.

On Monday, October 16, 2023, management of Citi FM/Citi TV began a campaign dubbed #Relief4LowerVolta to collect relief items for the affected victims.

Corporate Ghana and individuals touched by the relentless campaign have supported the campaign in cash and in kind.