The Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Twum-Barimah, has applauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for visiting the people affected by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam and urging Ghanaians to do the same.

The Dormaa East legislator praised the president’s visit and the government’s commitment to alleviating the plight of the affected people.

Mr. Twum-Barimah commended the $40 million pledge made to compensate farmers who lost their produce in floodwaters but emphasized that there is still much to be done to help the affected people.

“There is still a lot we need to do. As a government, we have a lot to do, but let’s applaud the president for going there, giving us the courage, and assuring us that we are going to do something. What we need at this point is to move away from political discussions and applaud the president, because obviously some $40 million has been allocated for farmers that have lost their farm products, and we are happy.”

“We should appreciate the little that has come in, but we should call for more. I will not say what we have done is enough, but I think more can be done.”

He also raised concerns about legal infractions that are likely to arise in the procurement of items to help in relief efforts and demanded that Parliament be recalled to help with the necessary procurement approvals.

“There are a lot of committees that should convene because this is a national crisis, and I think Parliament should be recalled. I have started that process, and we are calling on the leadership of Parliament for a recall.”