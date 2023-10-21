The communications director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), George Ayisi, has disclosed that his outfit is working with the Ghana Health Service to prevent the outbreak of diseases in the areas affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

He described a disturbing stench his team encountered while on a Navy boat to visit one of the evacuation centres and disclosed that an alliance will be formed with the Ghana Health Service to properly contain the situation in order to contain the possible outbreak of waterborne diseases.

“You could get the stench of the water when we were crossing to one of the evacuation centers, and that really got us worried,” Ayisi said.

“We were trying to talk to the Ghana Health Service because they are there moving from point to point to provide health-related services to the victims in the evacuation centers. So we are trying to find a way to do something about the stench coming out of the water in that area, and the Ghana Health Service is also looking at that.”

The Volta River Authority (VRA) commenced the controlled water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.

Thousands of residents in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and several other districts have had their homes submerged due to the spillage.

Management of Citi FM and Citi TV commenced the #Relief4LowerVolta campaign to collect relief items for the affected victims and began the first donation on Thursday, October 19.