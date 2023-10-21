A former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong says consultants for the Akosombo dam spillage must be made to answer for the extent of devastation.

The VRA commenced the controlled water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.

Thousands of residents in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and several other areas have had their homes submerged due to the spillage.

Rev. Dr. Opuni Frimpong told Citi News in an interview that: “we need to find out who were the consultants who did the feasibility studies and which impacts were they expecting for this spillage.”

“And I believe some people must accept responsibility for what people are going through at the moment in parts of Ghana. We need to let people take responsibility for their actions. We cannot let this pass.”