Dr. Kofi Abban, CEO of Rigworld International Services Ltd, and Reverend Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Founder of Lawrence Tetteh Ministries, have teamed up to make a substantial contribution to victims displaced by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The gesture involves a generous donation of GH¢1,000,000 worth of relief items to aid flood victims in Adidome, located in the Volta Region.

These donated supplies, such as mattresses, bags of rice, and cartons of cooking oil, are intended to provide much-needed assistance to those who have been adversely affected by the recent floods.

This act of philanthropy is an integral part of the “Adidome for Christ” campaign, spearheaded by Rev. Dr. Tetteh and officially supported by Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyemang V, the Dufia of Adidome in the Volta Region.

For Dr. Kofi Abban, this gesture is not only a manifestation of his company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility but also an extension of his personal philanthropic endeavors. Upon witnessing the devastation caused by the recent floods, particularly to the lives of women and children, he was deeply moved.

He not only pledged continued support to the victims but also affirmed his unwavering dedication to helping these individuals rebuild their lives. “We believe in the power of collective action and unity,” he stated, promising to provide further assistance whenever it’s required.

Rev. Dr. Tetteh echoed the significance of offering aid to those in distress, emphasizing that the campaign isn’t solely about spreading the word of God but also about sharing the burdens of the vulnerable and bringing comfort and happiness to their lives.

Dr. Kofi Abban reaffirmed his commitment to this cause, emphasizing the shared values and dedication to the well-being of those who have lost their homes, possessions, and livelihoods.

Togbe Agyemang, representing the flood victims, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Rev. Dr. Tetteh and Dr. Abban for their love and care during these challenging times. He assured the benefactors that all flood victims in the region would receive their share of the donated items.

The flood victims who attended the event conveyed their deep appreciation for this generous act of kindness. The collaboration between Kofi Abban and Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has undeniably made a substantial difference in the lives of those impacted by the floods in the Volta Region.