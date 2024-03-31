Day two of the highly anticipated ‘Back to Your Village Food Festival,’ hosted by Citi FM and Citi TV, is set to enthral attendees today at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

Following the resounding success of the festival’s inaugural day on Saturday, March 30, where patrons were treated to a tantalizing array of culinary delights representing various regions of the country, anticipation for today’s festivities is at an all-time high.

The event’s rustic ambience infused with the flavours of traditional hometown cuisines left attendees reminiscing about cherished memories of their roots.

As an integral component of the 2024 Heritage Month celebrations, the festival, formerly known as the “Back to Your Village Food Bazaar,” has been rebranded to better encapsulate its cultural significance.

Attendees can look forward to indulging in a diverse selection of authentic Ghanaian dishes, including Banku, Omo tuo, Fufu, and Tuo Zaafi, alongside refreshing juices such as Asaana and Zomkom, promising an unforgettable culinary experience.

The General Manager of Citi TV and Citi FM, Bernard Avle, on Day 1 issued a passionate plea to Ghanaians, urging them to throw their support behind Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to foster growth and development.

Avle underscored the pivotal role SMEs play in the Ghanaian business landscape, highlighting their status as the backbone of the economy and the key drivers of future business endeavours.

“The small and medium companies are the future of business. They are 85% of the Ghanaian population, so we have up to 120 vendors of foods from all over the country and want to urge those of you watching us at home and those of you here. Don’t just come and look at them. Buy some food. Buy some for the stomach and for the road,” he said.