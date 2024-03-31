Bryan Acheampong, the Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency, has reiterated his stance from 2023, asserting that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Despite acknowledging recent economic challenges faced by the government, Acheampong affirmed that the NPP remains committed to reviving the economy, ensuring that Ghanaians witness the positive impact of the party’s efforts and choose to retain them in office.

According to the Abetifi MP, the NDC would never emerge victorious in the December 7 polls, regardless of their desires. He questioned why a party that cannot win elections would seek power at all costs.

“Last year I stood here in Mpraeso and said that whether NDC likes it or not they will never win the 2024 polls. If you don’t win an election, will power be handed over to you? We will not hand it over to them today or tomorrow.

“As at that time I made the statements Ghana was confronted with economic challenges. Food inflation was around 61%. Inflation was around 55%. The prices of cement and iron rods went up. Contractors said because of the IMF program, they were not going to work.

“Agenda 111 projects came to a standstill. The dollar prices went up as high as GH¢19.00. Even at the time, in 2020, when we were in difficulty, the NDC was thinking that because we were in difficulty, Ghanaians were going to vote against the NPP.

“But I told you that before we will vote in the next election, the economy will be restored and Ghanaians will see the good works of the NPP government,” he stated.

