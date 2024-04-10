Citi TV and Citi FM, in collaboration with the Ghana Chamber of Mines, have inaugurated a state-of-the-art health centre in Mepe, situated within the North Tongu Constituency of the Volta Region.

Present at the inauguration ceremony were the Managing Director of Citi TV/Citi FM, Samuel Atta-Mensah, General Manager of Citi TV/Citi FM, Bernard Avle and other management members including Omane Mensah Bonsu, Vivian Kai Lokko, Richard Mensah, Jimmy Quist and Anetta Ogboe Adusu.

From the Chamber of Mines were Sulemanu Koney, Chief Executive Officer (CEO); Second Vice President, Ms. Angela List; First Vice President, Fred Attakumah; President, Joshua Motorti and the Director of Communications, Ahmed Nantogmah.

Officials from the Ghana Health Service included Dr Chrysantus Kubio, Regional Director of Health Services, Volta Region; Dr Senanu Djokoto, Deputy Director of Public Health, Volta Region; Mr Michael Kofi Zigah, District Director of Health Services- North Tongu; Mr Owusu Afriyie, Deputy Director Human Resources and Dr Felicia Akuribiri- Medical Superintendent Battor Catholic Hospital.