John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed his astonishment at the multitude of levies and fees imposed on goods cleared at the ports.

Addressing members of the Ghana Union Traders Association (GUTA), Mahama highlighted the financial burden faced by importers, particularly citing the example of a 2023 Lexus vehicle.

The former president listed an array of charges that importers are subjected to, including a 20% import duty, import Value Added Tax (VAT), processing fees, and others.

Additionally, importers must contend with network charges and their associated VAT, a COVID charge, and fees from the Ghana Shippers Authority and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI).

“A person imported a car and I am just looking at the charges, this is a 2023 Lexus, these are the charges; 20% import duties, import Value Added Tax (VAT), processing fee, ECOWAS Levy, Vehicle Examination Fee, network charges, network charges VAT, network charged COVID. Oh! I am shocked,” he stated.

“… Then Ghana Shippers Authority, Import NHIL, network charge NHIL, then GHS disinfection fee. MOTI import declaration fee, Special Import Levy, Ghana Export-Import Bank Levy. Ghana Education Trust Fund, Ghana Education Network charge, African Union Import Levy. Then COVID Health Recovery Levy, there is Certification and then IRS,” former President Mahama said.

