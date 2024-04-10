American Rap Ja Rule (real name Jeffrey Bruce Atkins) has joined forces with the international non-profit Pencils of Promise to bring a new school building to Ghana.

The project will provide a much-needed six-unit classroom block and additional facilities for the St. John’s Anglican Basic School in Nuaso, Eastern Region.

Ja Rule’s commitment was evident at the groundbreaking ceremony. He expressed his satisfaction at giving back to the community.

“I’m proud to be out here to have the audacity to come out here to build a school for my people,” Ja Rule said, adding “I know this will be an opportunity that will last for many years to come, this is just the beginning of something special.”

The ceremony included dignitaries like the deputy Minister for Arts and Tourism, who welcomed Ja Rule and encouraged him to promote Ghana’s “Beyond the Return” campaign upon his return to the U.S.

Pencils of Promise CEO explained the selection of Nuaso and the project timeline. Both the CEO and his wife received traditional smocks as a gesture of welcome.

“This project for the Nuaso basic school will be a six-unit classroom block and washroom facilities,” the CEO said.

“It will take several months, we will get started in June. It may take a while, but before the end of the year, it’ll be done. We always think about places that need us the most, we can’t do every community every single time, we care for the communities that will partner with us, and we’ll do the work together.”