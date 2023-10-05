The grand finale of The Literacy Challenge 2023 is set to take place Saturday, October 7 at the Crystal Palm Hotels Annex, Tesano, Accra.

The Literacy Challenge is a three-leveled nationwide competition that aims at promoting literacy amongst Ghanaian students with its target audience being Junior High School (JHS) students across the country.

This year’s topic for the first stage was a handwritten essay on the statement; “The happiest people do not have the best of everything, they make the best of everything they have” of which thousands of entries thronged in from various schools across the country.

After a rigorous marking period, 50 students made it to level two where these students took part in an Aptitude Test.

A total of 10 students made it to the finale of the competition waiting to compete for the ultimate prize; GH¢10,000, 6 months’ supply of Webie crunchy biscuits from M4 Foods, a glitzy trophy, and the ultimate bragging right as the most outstanding JHS student in Ghana.

The Literacy Challenge, which was initially known as The Write Away Context, has been running since 2017 with its incumbent champion being Samuel Kwaku Gyamfi Gariba of D and D Academy in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Sponsors

The Literacy Challenge is powered by 97.3 Citi FM supported by Citi TV.

The 2023 edition of The Literacy Change is proudly sponsored by Ghana Gas Company Limited, M4 Webie Crunchy Biscuit, SIC Insurance PLC, PGL, DEXT Technology Limited, Fortune Rice, Alife soap, and Crystal Palm Hotels Annex.