Kurt Okraku has been re-elected as President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for a second term.

In a one-sided contest held at the Global Dream Hotel in Tamale in the Northern Region on October 5, 2023, Okraku secured his position with an overwhelming 117 YES votes, with only two NO votes and one person abstaining.

Okraku ran unopposed in the GFA elections, as his competitor, George Afriyie, was disqualified by both the Elections Committee and the Appeals Committee following a review process.

The former Chief Executive Officer of Dreams FC initially assumed office on October 25, 2019.

Despite the looming threat of an injunction notice, GFA executives decided to proceed with the electoral process.

Background

The GFA had scheduled its Congress in Tamale for September 27, 2023. However, King Faisal applied for an injunction, leading to the rescheduling of the assembly for early October.

King Faisal’s argument was that a valid Congress cannot take place to elect the President until new Executive Council (Exco) representatives are duly elected.

The club argued that opening nominations for the GFA President’s election before Exco elections are held is both improper and illegal.

Furthermore, King Faisal, based in Kumasi, sought a declaration that any resolutions passed by the current Exco regarding the GFA President’s election before Exco representatives are chosen constitute a breach of trust, confidence, and loyalty.

George Afriyie Saga

Sources have suggested to Citi Sports that George Afriyie was encouraged behind the scenes to discontinue his legal proceedings and file for a restraining order on the elections.

It remains unconfirmed whether the GFA has received the injunction or if George Afriyie’s appeal to the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) has been unsuccessful.

According to widespread media reports, Amaju Pinnick, former Nigeria Football Federation president, held discussions with George Afriyie and others in an attempt to resolve the dispute by offering the aggrieved party a position on the Black Stars World Cup qualifiers committee.

This offer, however, was rejected outright.