The Ministry of Health has refuted claims that the delay in clearing antiretroviral drugs at the ports is due to the lack of tax waivers.

The Ministry issued a rejoinder on Saturday, October 7, 2023, following media reports that donated antiretroviral drugs have been left at the ports since July, allegedly because the government failed to waive taxes.

But the Ministry in a statement noted that the high volumes of this batch required extra resources and that it was working with the commission to secure the necessary funds to clear the drugs by Friday, October 13, 2023.

The Ministry also stated that the reports were “misleading and inaccurate.”

It said that the Ghana Supply Commission had always managed the clearance of antiretroviral drugs and other medical items at the ports on behalf of the Ministry of Health.

It added that the waivers for this batch were issued on time, as usual.

The Ministry said only 4% of HIV/AIDS patients in Ghana depended on these specific drugs. It said that there were enough drugs for the other 96% and that there were also alternative drugs available for the 4%.