The Ghana Police Service on October 9, 2023, arrested two suspects for attempted robbery and opening fire on police officers at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The suspects, Alhaji Wahab Suleiman and Ibrahim Abubakari, together with one other accomplice currently on the run, allegedly opened fire on police officers who were on an operation to quell a planned robbery attack on a mobile money vendor at Ejura.

According to the Ghana Police Service, two of its officers sustained gunshot wounds in the process and were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

However, one of the officers, General Sergeant Ahmed Kamal, unfortunately passed on.

The two robbery suspects who also sustained gunshot injuries from the exchange of gunfire with the Police, are receiving medical attention under police protection while efforts are underway to get their accomplice arrested to face justice.

Exhibits retrieved at the scene include two (2) SB shotguns, one (1) pump-action gun, six (6) live BB cartridges and one (1) used BB cartridge.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased officer. You paid the ultimate price in the service of your nation, rest well with your maker. May Allah grant you Jannah,” the Ghana Police Service added in its press statement.