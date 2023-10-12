The Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, says Ghana’s economic growth rate is indicative of a fast recovery.

He cited the 3.3% and 3.2% growth rates in the first and second quarters of 2023 to buttress his point.

Dr. Adam made the remarks in an interview with Bernard Avle on The Point of View on Citi TV on Wednesday.

“As far as recovery is concerned, I think that the figures show clearly that we are recovering, and we are recovering so fast. We offloaded the IMF fiscal adjustment into the 2023 budget which was presented in November 2022. So from that point even though we hadn’t gotten the approval of the IMF program which happened in May this year the government had decided through a program that we put in place the Post COVID Programme for Economic Growth (PCPEG) that outlined a number of policy measures that the government wanted to implement.”

“And this is why in the first quarter, growth for example grew by 3.3%. In the second quarter, it grew by 3.2%. And so half into the year growth rebound has been strong averaging 3.2% against 3% same time last year,” Mr Adam explained.