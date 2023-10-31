The public has been urged to refrain from using charcoal and firewood as fuel for cooking in order to safeguard their health and halt environmental degradation.

Mr. Perry Okudzeto, Deputy Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), who made the call, emphasized that people should instead opt for LPG, as it is a safer, cleaner, and healthier fuel for cooking.

He pointed out that reducing the use of firewood and charcoal for cooking would significantly diminish the excessive felling and burning of trees for charcoal production. This, in turn, would decrease the emission of harmful substances into the atmosphere, help mitigate rapid deforestation, and ultimately protect the country’s forest cover.

Mr. Okudzeto made these remarks at an LPG sensitization gathering in Sukura, a suburb of Accra, on Monday.

Representatives from the Oil Sustainability Program (OSP) of Saudi Arabia attended the community engagement to observe the proceedings. Officials from the Ghana National Fire and Rescue Service provided education on the safe use of LPG and conducted simulations on fire extinguishing techniques.

Mr. Okudzeto noted that the world was currently transitioning from fossil fuels to renewables due to climate change concerns. He explained that gas had been embraced as the transition fuel, with LPG being the most dependable transition cooking fuel, particularly for households, as it offers health, environmental, and economic benefits, especially to low-income households.

However, Mr. Okudzeto pointed out that LPG usage in the country was low, at around 37 percent, and needed active promotion.

He mentioned that biomass, such as firewood and charcoal, were commonly used for cooking in most homes in the country.

Mr. Okudzeto stated that in line with global and continental energy sector development agendas (United Nations Sustainable Goals 7, 11, and 13), the government had committed to providing modern, efficient, clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy for households, businesses, industries, and institutions.

In this context, LPG is the cleanest and most accessible alternative to biomass. He mentioned that the NPA had initiated an LPG sensitization and awareness campaign to promote the use of LPG for domestic, commercial, and industrial activities. This initiative would be based on the implementation of the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) by the NPA to ensure that at least 50 percent of Ghanaians have access to safe, clean, and environmentally friendly LPG by 2030.

Dr. Sheila Addo, Director of Policy Coordination, indicated that the CRM would prevent accidents associated with the current LPG distribution model and enhance access to the product. Furthermore, she mentioned that it would create opportunities for businesses, such as the establishment of LPG exchange points and the transportation of filled cylinders to customers.

Mr. Ali Abeka Nuhu, Director of Downstream at the Ministry of Energy, affirmed the ministry’s commitment to supporting efforts to promote the use of LPG in the country.