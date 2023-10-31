The Executive Management of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has expressed its condolences to the victims of the extreme flooding caused by the Volta River Authority (VRA) spillage from the Akosombo Dam in the Volta Region.

More than 200 communities along the lower Volta Lake in the North, South, and Central Tongu districts have been submerged. Thousands of residents, including NHIS staff, children, and the elderly, have been left homeless and are seeking refuge in safe locations.

The victims have lost their NHIS membership cards, livestock, farmlands, and other properties worth millions of cedis.

On October 25, 2023, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, the NHIA Chief Executive, dispatched a team from the head office to the affected communities to assess the situation on the ground.

In response to the team’s risk assessment report, Dr. Okoe Boye expressed the executive management’s empathy for the victims.

He called for special attention and unwavering support for those whose dreams have been shattered.

He commended the government, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and philanthropists for their rapid response to the victims’ predicament.

Dr. Okoe Boye also stated that the NHIA Governing Board and management will mobilize support for the flood victims accordingly.