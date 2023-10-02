The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BridgeView Resort, Attorney Edmond Ahadome has been crowned the Best CEO of the Year in Hospitality at the just-ended 2023 Ghana CEO Vision and Awards held at Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel on Saturday.

This award is in recognition of his continuous dedication to creating employment opportunities, positioning himself as a leader in the industry and setting a benchmark through his unwavering commitment to excellence.

The 2nd edition of the Ghana CEO Awards was on the theme; The Role of Business Leadership Towards Achieving the SDGs in Ghana. The platform seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished CEOs who are making a significant impact towards achieving the SDGs in Ghana.

Speaking to the media after receiving the award, Edmond Ahadome said, the tourism industry has enormous potential to create employment opportunities for many Ghanaians. His company is committed to continuing to invest to create opportunities for the youth.

He said the diaspora is the key to unlocking the potential of the African Continent and called on the diaspora to make strategic investments in the continent.

Mr. Ahadome stated that he is thankful that his company’s humble beginnings continue to be recognized and hopes it serves to motivate others to invest in Ghana.

The event featured renowned dignitaries such as H. E. Mahamudu Bawumia, (Vice President of the Republic of Ghana), H. E Harriet Thompson ( British High Commissioner to Ghana), H.R.M King Tackie Teiko Tsuru 11( Paramount King of the GA States), Mark Okraku (Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture), H. E Charles Abani, (United Nations Resident Coordinator, Ghana), H. E Javier Guitierrez ( Spanish Ambassador to Ghana) and several other important personalities graced the occasion.

ABOUT EDMOND AHADOME

Edmond Ahadome is an attorney and leader of the litigation practice at the Adomi Advisory Group, a Washington DC-based international law firm with offices in Accra and Lagos.

Mr. Ahadome has been recognized by numerous organizations for leadership and has been awarded the Ghana Order of Merit by the Government of Ghana, Excellence in Business Award and Startup CEO of the Year by the Ghana Business Awards.

In 2022, he was recognized as the overall winner at the Ghana 40 under 40 awards and named one of the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), in the Law and Justice Category (Great Legal Minds) during the U.N. General Assembly. In 2022 he was also recognized for the Presidential Award by the U. S. National Bar Association.

Edmond holds a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Minnesota Law School, a Masters in Software Engineering from the University of Saint Thomas and a PreMed undergraduate degree from Concordia College, Minnesota.