Several National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs from the Volta Region are expressing growing concerns over the rapid deterioration of the coastline within the region.

They argue that the government appears indifferent to the extensive damage occurring along the coast.

Since the start of the year, strong ocean currents have swept away both businesses and residential properties, rendering thousands of southern Volta Region residents homeless.

A group of MPs, led by Emmanuel Bedzrah, the leader of the Volta NDC MPs, and Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip, conducted visits to affected communities in the Anlo, Keta, and Ketu South Municipalities, emphasizing the urgent need for action.

During an interview with Citi News, Governs Kwame Agbodza, a Member of Parliament for the Adaklu constituency, declared that the NDC’s support for the government hinges on its commitment to include the Keta Sea Defense Project in its 2024 budget.

“Bawumia is busily looking for votes and does not even care about the people that are going to vote for him and God willing, he will not be a president…if we don’t see anything in the 2024 budget, then forget it, he will not get our support for anything at all.”

Additionally, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the member of parliament for the Ketu South constituency, appealed to the government to activate the West African Coastline Management Area Resilient Fund to expedite the completion of the sea defence project.

“I am told that the World Bank and the IMF have some arrangements with Benin and Togo for the West African Coastline Management Area Resilient Fund,” Gomashie said. “Why is our country not participating in that exercise, why are we not applying for it so we save the coastline of our shores?”