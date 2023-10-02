Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chair of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has underscored the significance of effective governance throughout Africa as a means to mitigate the occurrence of military coups in West Africa.

He made this declaration while hosting a delegation from Ghana’s ruling party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), led by its national chair, Stephen Ntim.

Ganduje emphasized that a robust foundation of good governance empowers the public to resist any military interventions that could threaten democratic governance.

He viewed the visit of the NPP leader as a positive step toward strengthening the relationship between the ruling political parties of Ghana and Nigeria, highlighting their shared values and political histories.

Furthermore, Ganduje brought attention to the enduring ties between the two nations, citing their common colonial history and the shared official language, English.

“This kind of visit is important and good to help us exchange ideas on how to deliver good governance to the people, and it can even reduce the tide of military incursions that we are witnessing recently. While we are discouraging military coups, we must improve our governance systems. When this is done, the masses will be the first to even resist any such military interventions”, the APC chairman said.

Mr. Ntim congratulated the former Kano governor on his election as APC national chair and extended well-wishes to Nigeria on its 63rd independence anniversary.

“We are happy and proud to be sharing this day with you. It signals greater days ahead, and we hope you will want to reciprocate this visit,” he said.

The NPP chief conveyed that it would be significant for the APC and NPP to exchange ideas on promoting good governance to ensure both parties remain in power for many more years. He noted that NPP had much to learn from Mr Ganduje and the APC.

“As a party, we have a lot to learn from Ganduje as an individual and from the APC as a political party,” stated Mr Ntim.

He stated that his visit marked the beginning of a collaborative effort between APC and NPP to advance good governance in the interest of their citizens.

Mr Ntim recognized the enduring relationship between Nigeria and Ghana, highlighting that since 2017, Ghanaian presidents have visited Nigeria 45 times.