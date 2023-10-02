Chelsea Women forward Lauren James wants to have dinner with Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy.

She revealed this in a recent interview with Sky News when asked who the three people she would invite for dinner would be.

James said she would choose the interviewer, comedian Kevin Hart, and Burna Boy.

She explained that Hart is very funny and she would like to have a good laugh with him, and that Burna Boy is a great singer and she would love to get to know him better.

James’ wish to have dinner with the Nigerian music icon may come as a surprise to some, given that she sparked controversy in Nigeria after stamping on Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie during the FIFA Women’s World Cup round of 16 clash between Nigeria and England.

The dependable Chelsea player later apologized to Alozie on social media for the act.